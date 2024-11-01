DPWH admits lapses in flood control project

THE Cebu 6th Engineering Office of DPWH admitted to construction lapses in the 6,900-meter flood control project, while the contractor denied using bamboo as reinforcement material.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) admitted to lapses in the construction leading to the collapse of a 15-linear meter portion of a riprap along the Butuanon River in Mandaue City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

The contractor, ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., at the same time denied using bamboo in any portion of the project as a reinforcement material.

ZLREJ also admitted that part of the project that collapsed didn’t have rebars, which is based on the plan approved by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7.

Initial findings suggest that water pressure buildup, potentially due to liquefaction from a water pipeline connected to a nearby company, contributed to the incident, said District Engineer Gumer Castillo from the DPWH Cebu Sixth Engineering Office on Friday, Nov. 1.

The flood control project, spanning 6,900 linear meters and backed by a budget of P127 million, is being funded by the office of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon. This initiative aims to enhance local infrastructure and protect communities from flooding.

Castillo said that flaws in construction and project management might have played a significant role in the collapse.

“I have called for the concerned chief engineer assigned to this project to address these lapses in duty,” Castillo said

in Cebuano.

“I have informed him that he is liable for the situation as the supervising engineer. Why this issue was not identified earlier is concerning,” he added.

Castillo, however, refrained from naming the engineer.

The collapsed section has sparked scrutiny over the construction quality and adherence to approved plans.

Contractor’s probe

Rejzl Anne A. Awit-Rapes, chief operating officer of ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., the main contractor, said that their team is actively investigating the cause of the collapsed portion of the project.

Rapes, a lawyer, addressed reports suggesting substandard work, including allegations that bamboo was used instead of steel reinforcements, which she stated are false.

“That’s absolutely false. After the incident, our technical team inspected the site, and no bamboo was found,” Rapes said.

“It is not true that bamboo was used in the flood control project–that is impossible.”

Earlier, Feliz Suico Jr., the operations and warning head of Mandaue City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, who conducted an inspection at the flood control project, reported that some sections of the wall were reinforced by steel, but noted that others were supported only by bamboo.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Suico, Friday, Nov. 1 to ask for clarification regarding the specific location of the project where bamboo was allegedly used, but he has not responded as of this writing.

ZLREJ in a statement explained on the issue of the absence of steel bars, “the total height of the structure is five meters, and based on the plan approved by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), only the part that was 2.5 meters in height has rebars. The part of the project that collapsed didn’t have rebars, which is based on the plan.”

“The part of the project that collapsed didn’t have rebars, which is based on the plan,” Rapes said.

“While we acknowledge that the project is ours, there are many false allegations included in the report. However, the most important thing we need to point out is that this is an ongoing project that has been affected by heavy rains in the past few weeks. The project has not been turned over and is still in the process of construction and correction,” Rapes said.

Such incidents happen in various projects around the country, especially during the rainy season. ZLREJ will never turn over projects with structural issues in them. The firm is currently mobilizing equipment and people on-site to do the necessary repairs, Rapes said.

The project, which started two years ago, was updated in February 2024. It is set for completion by Dec. 9, 2024. Although the project remains ongoing and has yet to be turned over, the unexpected collapse has raised questions about oversight and quality control.

Heavy rainfall

Rapes said that unforeseen factors, such as heavy rainfall brought by typhoons Kristine and Leon, could have exacerbated vulnerabilities in the structure that continuous rain contributed to water surcharges at the embanked areas of the stone masonry, which may have led to the collapse.

In response to the incident, ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. has mobilized a team of 30 personnel to

expedite repairs.

“We aim to complete the repairs within one week. Our team is currently working at full capacity to restore the damaged portion,” Rapes said.

The company has also initiated a thorough inspection of the entire structure to identify any additional areas requiring reinforcement.

“If we find more sections that need repair, we will take immediate action,” Rapes said.

The DPWH and the contractor are exploring solutions to manage water flow effectively and prevent further damage.

Castillo said technical evaluations are being conducted to assess contributing factors such as water pressure

and liquefaction.

“We are checking measures to release water pressure without compromising the flood-control structure,” Castillo said, adding that this is critical to avoid additional strain that could lead to future failures.

Rapes assured that while the collapse was an unfortunate event, the project materials used were of standard quality.

“Structural issues of ongoing projects are part of the process of infrastructure construction. It is similar to any other project where one sees issues during the process of implementation and these have to be corrected until the project is irreproachable and ready for public use, or in this case, for turnover,” she said.

Despite the lapses, both the DPWH and the contractor are determined to complete the project safely and in compliance with regulations, said Castillo. /CAV