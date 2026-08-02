DPWH backs coastal road in Lapu-Lapu for fourth bridge

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Central Visayas has adopted the proposed alignment for the Lapu-Lapu Coastal Road, with officials planning to build it alongside the proposed fourth bridge that will connect Mactan Island to mainland Cebu.

The development was announced by the Lapu-Lapu City Information Office after a meeting attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan and DPWH Central Visayas Director Simon Arias.

According to the City Information Office, the DPWH adopted the coastal road alignment originally proposed by Representative Chan. Officials also discussed constructing the coastal road at the same time as the proposed bridge so the two infrastructure projects can operate as a single transport corridor once completed.

Key access route

City officials said the coastal road will serve as the main access route to the bridge. Once completed, the two projects are expected to improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and strengthen the region’s transportation network.

Representative Chan said securing funding for the coastal road remains a priority because it is an essential component of the bridge project and is expected to help ease traffic congestion in Lapu-Lapu City.

Funding plans

SunStar Cebu reported on March 24 that the proposed coastal road from Barangays Ibo to Pajo is estimated to cost P10 billion. An initial P400 million has already been allocated.

Representative Chan earlier said the City Government had asked project proponents to build a dedicated coastal road instead of using the existing circumferential road to avoid worsening traffic congestion, particularly near the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, also known as the Second Cebu-Mactan Bridge.

Bridge integration

SunStar Cebu sought additional details from Rep. Chan on Sunday, Aug. 2, but he had not responded as of press time.

While the Mandaue City portion of the coastal road is already included in the bridge package financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Representative Chan said the Lapu-Lapu City Government continues to coordinate with the DPWH to secure similar support for its segment.

The proposed alignment and funding requirements are expected to be discussed during a consultation between DPWH officials and Visayas lawmakers on Wednesday, Aug. 5, as preparations for the bridge project continue. / DPC