DPWH backs move to require signed project commitments

THE Department of Public Works and Highways–Cebu City District Engineering Office (DPWH-CCDEO) has expressed support for the City Government’s move to require contractors to submit written undertakings before starting or proceeding with infrastructure projects in the city.

In a letter dated Oct. 1, 2025 addressed to the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod, District Engineer Manolo Madronio Jr. said the DPWH recognizes the recurring problems of project delays, safety hazards, and incomplete works in the city, and supports Mayor Nestor Archival’s initiative to require contractors to submit a formal undertaking of commitment.

“In this regard, we affirm that the proposed undertaking can feasibly be implemented as part of the contractual requirements between the contractors and the City of Cebu,” Madronio said.

He added that the new requirement could be integrated into the process of acquiring a Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) permit — a prerequisite before any excavation or construction work is allowed.

Under the proposed system, contractors must sign an undertaking outlining their responsibilities and compliance with safety, traffic management, and project timetables.

The move is intended to make government contractors directly accountable for damages, delays, and other violations.

Strengthening oversight

Archival earlier said the City’s new system aims to prevent uncoordinated or prolonged projects that worsen traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

He said contractors must coordinate with the Traffic Management Council (TMC) and the TIC before they could be granted excavation permits.

Once coordination begins, the City requires contractors to submit a written undertaking committing to compliance with safety standards and traffic plans.

“They (contractors) got hesitant because they might not be able to deliver within the time they promised, which I think is unfair since there’s already a contract. Why not just finish it?” Archival earlier said, referring to some contractors who have yet to comply with the new requirement.

Archival said City Hall will no longer allow new DPWH projects to begin without the undertaking, while ongoing works are being required to submit the document retroactively.

So far, only Kimwa Construction and Development Corp. has complied with the new requirement.

For his part, Madronio said the DPWH-CCDEO is committed to coordinating with the Office of the Mayor, Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), and the City Council to formalize the new system.

“We remain committed to working closely with the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the Office of the Mayor, and the Department of Engineering and Public Works to facilitate the drafting and implementation of the necessary legal instruments,” Madronio’s letter read. / CAV