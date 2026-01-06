DPWH cites safety, funding gaps for Sanciangko Bridge delays

SAFETY risks and site constraints, rather than neglect, are behind the delayed Sanciangko Bridge project, the Department of Public Works-Cebu City District Engineering Office (DPWH-CCDEO) told the Cebu City Council.

In a letter dated Dec. 16, 2025, District Engineer Manolo Maronio Jr. addressed concerns from a Dec. 9 executive session regarding the project’s timeline and its role in local flooding. He warned that rushing the replacement of the old structure could have resulted in a “structural disaster.”

The DPWH-CCDEO also cited utility constraints and the staggered release of national funding as primary factors for the slow progress.

The agency decided to remove the original Sanciangko Bridge after a Bridge Management System assessment revealed “serious structural defects,” including exposed reinforcing bars and corrosion. Though a repair was proposed in 2018, it failed to gain approval, leading to a full replacement plan five years later to address the deteriorating conditions.

The project has since been redesigned as a four-lane structure to accommodate future road widening and increased traffic volume. Implementation is divided into multiple phases:

Phase 1: Completed at P13.89 million, involving the removal of the old bridge and the installation of a temporary footbridge.

Phase 2: Ongoing at P22.02 million, covering the foundation and girders. Progress is currently slowed by existing power lines that limit the use of tall construction equipment.

Phase 3: Proposed under the 2026 national budget, this phase involves constructing the bridge deck.

Pending the 2026 appropriation, the DPWH aims to complete a two-lane bridge deck within that year. Meanwhile, negotiations with property owners continue to allow for the eventual expansion to four lanes.

Maronio assured the council that flooding mitigation measures are in place. He appealed for public patience, stressing that the project is being pursued with urgency to ensure long-term public safety. / CAV