DPWH contractors cold on commitments

SOME Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) contractors are hesitant to submit written undertakings on project timelines fearing they may fail to meet their own project deadlines, said Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

Cebu City now requires these formal commitments to ensure accountability as a prerequisite for obtaining excavation or construction permits.

In a press conference on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, Archival said the new requirement for DPWH contractors is also part of the City’s ongoing effort to improve coordination and minimize traffic disruptions from delayed or poorly managed public works.

“For me, they got scared because they couldn’t deliver at the time they promised, which I think is unfair to us because there is a contract, why wouldn’t you finish it?” Archival said.

Archival said the City has strengthened the role of the Traffic Management Council (TMC) and the Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) in evaluating all road and drainage projects implemented within Cebu City.

Contractors’ obligations

Contractors are now required to present detailed work schedules, signage and traffic management plans, and cleaning and safety arrangements before a permit is granted.

“Once they coordinate with TMC and TIC, we need to agree beforehand on what needs to be done before they are given a permit to excavate,” he said.

Archival said the City Government will no longer set deadlines for the submission of undertakings by contractors; but will instead wait for them to comply.

For new projects, contractors will not be allowed to begin their project without an undertaking that sets their own deadline. Archival said contractors should not give unclear deadlines.

For ongoing DPWH projects within Cebu City, Archival urged contractors to submit their undertakings as soon as possible.

Sole contractor

As of Monday, Kimwa Construction and Development Corporation remains the only DPWH contractor that has submitted its written undertaking to the City.

Kimwa is currently implementing the P101 million Nivel Hills road concreting project in Barangay Lahug.

The company had earlier pledged to finish the concreting of a portion of the Maracas–Nivel Road in Lahug by Oct. 30, as directed by Archival.

The commitment came after a series of inspections and warnings issued by the City Government due to heavy traffic and safety concerns in the area.

Earlier, Archival said the City will continue to push for similar written undertakings from other DPWH contractors handling projects within Cebu City.

He said this practice ensures transparency and helps City Hall track which contractors are meeting or failing to meet their obligations. / CAV