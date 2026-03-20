Roadwork delays on V. Rama Avenue: DPWH explains why repairs took a year

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has stepped forward to explain why a road improvement project on V. Rama Avenue faced significant delays. The P30.8-million project, which stretches to Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Calamba, was originally supposed to be finished by July 2025 but was only nearing completion in March 2026.

In a letter to the Cebu City Council, District Engineer Manolo Madronio Jr. defended the work, citing design changes, permit issues, and local government interventions as the main reasons for the holdup.

Why the plan changed

The project was originally meant for "concrete reblocking" (replacing concrete slabs). However, after work started in March 2025, engineers realized that the road was too busy for such a disruptive process.

Instead of a full overhaul of the concrete, they switched to an asphalt overlay. While some residents questioned why "good" road was being covered in asphalt, Madronio explained that a joint inspection found that the sidewalks, curbs, and gutters were "dilapidated and no longer safe for pedestrians." The new plan was expanded to fix these safety issues and repair broken manhole covers.

A timeline of the delays

The project faced a "stop-and-go" schedule due to several factors:

* Permit issues: It took two months (until May 2025) to get the necessary Traffic Impact Clearance.

* Government transitions: Work was suspended until August 2025 to wait for approval from the new administration.

* National orders: A nationwide suspension on road concreting projects by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon stopped work again in September and October 2025.

* Local concerns: The Cebu City Council also paused the project due to concerns raised by the local barangay.

Moving toward completion

Despite the many pauses, coordination finally resumed in January 2026, and the asphalt pouring was carried out in February.

DPWH officials maintain that the project was done in phases to keep traffic moving as much as possible. However, the delays caught the attention of City Hall. Councilor Harold Go recently asked for a full technical and financial report on the project following complaints on social media about the asphalt overlay.

The project, managed as a joint venture between QG Development Corporation and QM Builders, is a reminder of how complicated city roadwork can become when traffic, safety, and politics collide. (EHP)