DPWH files charges vs. 21 officials

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has filed criminal complaints against its own officials and contractors following the discovery of alleged anomalous flood control projects worth P276 million.

Charges for malversation of public funds and graft against 21 DPWH officials and two contractors were filed by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon before the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

The cases were linked to flood control projects in the provinces of La Union and Davao Occidental.

The DPWH said the anomalies involve ghost projects, substandard works and fully paid but unfinished flood controls.

In Davao Occidental, a P96.5 million ghost project was awarded to St. Timothy Construction, which is owned by Sarah and Pacifico Discaya. The project was already paid in full; but work was only started in August 2025, three years after its supposed completion.

“Ghost project”

“It is clearly a ghost project,” Dizon said, noting that residents confirmed no construction occurred for years.

In La Union, two phases of flood control works, each worth P89.7 million, were awarded to Silverwolves Construction, allegedly linked to Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, who previously chaired the House appropriations committee.

Dizon described the project as “substandard” and “not yet completed despite full payment.”

“Persons of interest”

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said Yap and Davao Occidental Rep. Claude Bautista are persons of interest, citing possible conflict of interest and violations under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act 3019).

Remulla said Yap supposedly divested from Silverwolves Construction years ago but is still believed to be its beneficial owner.

Remulla revealed that documents from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) show bank transfers totaling P70 million from the Discaya couple to ACT-CIS Rep. Edvic Yap, brother of Eric Yap, between 2019 and 2020.

Bulacan Rep. Salvador Pleyto was also named in the same AMLC report as having received remittances from the Discayas.

“Bakit magbibigay ang kontratista ng P70 million kung hindi dahil sa kontrata? (Why would the contractor give P70 million if not for the contract?), Remulla remarked.

Pleyto, for his part, said the allegations were unfounded and urged the release of the full AMLC report to clear his name.

“Until I have a copy of the official report, I urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that may harm my reputation,” Pleyto said. / TPM with JGS