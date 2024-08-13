DPWH, irrigation agency urged to allocate budget for gabions

TO ALLEVIATE flood-related issues in Cebu City, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) for financial assistance to build gabions and mini dams.

In a press conference at the City Hall on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, Garcia said he had been in talks with officials from the DPWH and NIA about allocating a portion of their budget for the City’s efforts to solve the persistent problem of flooding.

Extensive study

Before construction can start, Garcia said extensive study must be done to determine the location of the gabions and the mini dams.

Cebu City has at least seven important waterways — Bulacao River, Kinalumsan River, Guadalupe River, Estero de Parian, Lahug River, Mahiga Creek and Butuanon River. These waterways frequently overflow and flood the surrounding areas whenever there is a heavy rainfall.

Garcia believes gabions and mini dams can help alleviate the city’s flooding problem.

“Gabion dams can effectively slow down the flow of the current, while the mini dams will serve as catchments for water, which can be utilized by MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District) for their water needs,” he said.

However, the acting mayor said the current challenges are planning and the availability of budget.

The council has approved the creation of a technical working group (TWG) to research, design, build and establish gabion dams and other water-impounding facilities as a water source for the city.

Tasks

The TWG is tasked to engage with experts on the appropriate materials, design, structure and other aspects of gabion dams to be built.

It will also generate construction designs and instructions for several types of gabion dams.

The TWG will include heads of several local agencies and offices, as well as members from the University of San Carlos Water Resources Center and MCWD.

City Councilor Nestor Archival hopes that the Office of the Mayor will take action following the council’s approval to create the TWG.

A gabion dam is made up of small barriers constructed in a series of gabion baskets or gabion weirs bound together to form a flexible row. It acts to slow down the water flow in drainage ditches or stormwater runoff channels.

A mini dam can be constructed from a variety of materials including concrete, earth, stone and steel. It is used for water management in agricultural areas, small hydroelectric projects and rural water supply and flood control. It creates small reservoirs or ponds for various uses.

Meanwhile, Nigel Paul Villarete, an urban planner and former Cebu City administrator, posted on his Facebook page on Aug. 12 that Cebu City needs hundreds of gabion dams.

He said these are inexpensive, simple and can be easily built and maintained by local residents.

“There are already quite a number of gabion dams in the hinterlands built during the time of former mayor Tommy (Tomas) Osmeña. Sadly, the program is stopped every time the next mayor comes in,” he said in his post. / JPS