DPWH issues ultimatum to contractor

LAPU-LAPU City Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan announced on Friday, June 15, 2026, that the contractor of the delayed George Tampus Road drainage project in Sitio Tanke, Barangay Basak, was given a one-week ultimatum to install 18 box culverts or face the immediate termination of its contract.

The contractor, GT Con-struction, had blamed road right-of-way issues for the delay — a claim disputed by Chan, who said residents had already agreed to the road-widening project.

“During our conference, the contractor alleged that there is a problem with the road right-of-way. I told him, road right-of-way issues won’t occur because I monitor the area almost everyday… So far, all the residents we negotiated agreed,” said Chan.

Chan added that during his regular monitoring of the site, he had not encountered any resistance from residents regarding the negotiations, even when the planned road widening was increased to 10 meters from the initial five meters.

Chan blamed the construction team for lacking focus and leadership.

“It seems like their team just lacks focus at work, especially the workers who just slack off because their supervisor isn’t around to watch over them,” Chan said.

Chan previously requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to replace the firm due to growing public frustration over the delayed infrastructure project.

The issue gained widespread attention online after residents and motorists complained about limited road access. The delayed construction caused significant inconvenience, especially during school days when traffic is heavy and during the rainy season.

SunStar Cebu reported on June 2 that the project began nearly a year ago, on June 25, 2025. However, according to Chan, GT Construction has completed only 77 meters of the estimated 300-meter drainage system.

The delays prompted Chan to recommend the termination of the contractor’s agreement to DPWH Cebu 6th District Engineer Gumer Castillo, who then gave GT Construction one more week to install the 18 box culverts. / Justin John U. Bugtai, CNU Intern