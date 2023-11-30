DPWH plans P4.8B road expansions

TO IMPROVE Cebu City’s traffic situation, plans are underway to open two roads connecting Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) to Natalio Bacalso Avenue, with a budget of P4.8 billion.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the infrastructure committee, said on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, that of the four roads being considered as connector roads, only two are feasible, as they are cost-efficient and accessible: parts of Cabreros Street and Gabuya Street.

Guardo said the estimated project cost for the planned connector road from Cabreros Street is P2.117 billion, and P2.716 billion for the one coming from Gabuya Street. Both projects will be funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

However, as to the mode of procurement, the DPWH is still considering whether to proceed with regular infrastructure funding or through Official Development Assistance, a foreign-funded agreement.

Both roads will be 30 meters wide. Each will have three lanes on each side, and will extend up to five kilometers in length.

Guardo said the 30-meter-wide roads, particularly the plan for Gabuya Street, are also in preparation for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit’s designated lanes. The remaining two lanes, after incorporating the BRT lanes, will be used for both private and public vehicles.

Guardo said the connector road from Cabreros Street will connect F. Llamas Street to the back road of South Road Properties near SM Seaside City Cebu, passing above the Mambaling underpass.

Meanwhile, the connector road from Gabuya Street will link Cogon Pardo to the El Pardo Road in CSCR.

Guardo said the DPWH is currently identifying the number of privately owned structures that will be affected by the project, including informal settlers. The DPWH will provide just compensation to the owners of the structures. The compensation will be taken from the agency’s Right of Way Acquisition budget, which is already included in the estimated budget for the projects.