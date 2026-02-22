DPWH targets July completion for Metro Cebu Expressway Segment 3A

THE long-stalled rehabilitation of Segment 3A of the Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE) is officially back on track. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced Friday that it aims to finish the landslide-damaged section by July 2026.

The project, which serves as a critical link in the envisioned 74-kilometer north-south arterial road, has resumed following years of delays rooted in safety concerns, environmental issues, and permit disputes.

Key project updates

Target completion: July 2026 (approx. 5 months).

Status: Rehabilitation is ongoing in Naga City.

Regulatory Shift: The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) has partially lifted the 2024 Cease and Desist Order (CDO).

Scope: Segment 3A covers a 4.55-kilometer stretch of the total 74-kilometer expressway.

A ‘rocky’ history

The road to completion has been anything but smooth. Since its inception, Segment 3A has faced a barrage of challenges:

2020: Work halted due to land acquisition and Right-of-Way (ROW) issues.

2023: A major landslide in Naga City caused significant structural damage.

2024: Construction was paused by provincial leadership over environmental and safety risks.

2025: High costs (estimated at P96 billion) led to a shift in project management.

"We are now initiating rehabilitation. It’s ongoing," said DPWH-7 Assistant Regional Director Nonato Paylado during the "Usapang Budget" forum on Feb. 20.

Funding & management split

The future of the Metro Cebu Expressway is now a tale of two jurisdictions. While the DPWH handles the immediate rehabilitation of Segment 3A, the remainder of the project has been removed from the National Government’s flagship list.