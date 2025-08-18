DPWH to build pedestrian overpass

THE Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) is seeking approval from Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival for a right-of-way (ROW) certification to build a pedestrian overpass along the Cebu South Coastal Road.

The project requires the use of land owned by the City Government and Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC).

In a letter to Archival dated July 8, 2025, DPWH-7 Director Danilo Villa Jr. said the overpass will affect two parcels of land.

A 237-square-meter portion of the property belongs to the City Government of Cebu, while another 143-square-meter portion is owned by RLC.

Plans and certifications have been endorsed to the Cebu City Council for discussion during its regular session on Aug. 19.

Villa said the signing of the ROW certification requires approval from the Sanggunian Panlungsod through a resolution.

Based on the project’s map, the pedestrian overpass will be located near a luxury hotel and shopping mall at the SRP.

The project, which has a total bridge length of 67.65 meters with a width of 4.5 meters, is intended to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians along the Cebu South Coastal Road.

The RLC previously agreed to grant the DPWH a Row agreement with usufruct for the duration of the project.

The DPWH has endorsed five copies of a Row Certification to Archival for his signature. These certifications are a requirement for the project to proceed to the contract awarding stage.

Once the project is completed, it will be turned over to the Cebu City government for maintenance. / EHP