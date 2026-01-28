DPWH orders fast-tracking of Metro Cebu Expressway repair, sets June 2026 deadline

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ordered contractors to speed up repairs on the landslide-hit Segment 3A of the Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE) in Naga City, setting a June 2026 deadline to finish the project before the rainy season.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon gave the directive during a site inspection on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. He said the completion date is final and warned that further delays will not be allowed.

“This is the directive of the President,” Dizon told reporters. “The challenge is June 2026, not 2027.”

Segment 3A is a 4.55-kilometer portion of the 56.94-kilometer MCE that will connect City of Naga to Danao City. Despite its short length, the segment has been delayed for years.

Construction started in 2018. In October 2023, part of the road in Barangay Cantao-an collapsed, raising safety concerns and causing work to stop.

In February 2024, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau Region 7 issued a cease and desist order (CDO) against the project.

Pressure on contractor

During the inspection, Dizon told QM Builders owner Allan Quirante to fast-track the work.

“Kailangan paspas tayo dito (We have to fast-track this),” Dizon said.

Quirante said the project would be finished by June. “Matatapos to by month of June (This will be completed by June),” he said.

Dizon replied that delays would no longer be accepted. “Hindi na puwedeng mag-slippage ito (There can be no more slippage),” he said.

Dizon also questioned Quirante about the project’s slippage rate, which shows whether construction is ahead of or behind schedule. Quirante did not give a clear answer and later said the project was likely ahead.

“You cannot answer me. Answer me later,” Dizon said.

Engineering fix

DPWH consultants said rehabilitation will focus on preventing another collapse after they found underground cavities beneath the affected section.

DPWH geotechnical consultant Applegen Joyo said the cavities were located under the portion that failed in 2023.

Jet grouting will be used to fix the problem. This method stabilizes the ground by injecting aggregates into the soil to fill the cavities.

“They’re putting aggregates into the soil so that the soil will stabilize. It will not fall,” Dizon said.

Only one jet-grouting machine is currently on site. Dizon ordered the contractor to rent another unit to speed up the work.

With one machine, the process could take about 100 days. Using two machines could reduce the time to around 50 days.

Environmental issues

The DENR-EMB partially lifted the project’s CDO in August 2025, allowing limited work to resume.

Earlier reports showed multiple violations, including the lack of an Environmental Compliance Certificate or Certification of Non-Compliance for parts of the segment.

Officials also cited the blockage of Cantao-an Creek, which is illegal.

DPWH 7 Director Ernesto Gregorio Jr. said Segment 3A is a six-lane road costing about P1.9 billion, although only 340 meters were affected by the landslide.

Dizon said DPWH consultants proposed about six engineering solutions to prevent another collapse. He said he trusts the recommendations.

He cited a similar case on the Bukidnon–Davao Road, where the same consultants fixed a collapsed section in two and a half months.

“We are confident with these interventions,” Dizon said.

Long delay affects public

Dizon said the project’s nearly eight-year delay has affected residents and workers, including about 4,000 employees of a nearby manufacturing plant who pass through the area daily.

“They’ve been waiting for years for this to be finished,” he said.

Segment 3A remains under DPWH supervision. Other sections of the expressway are under the Cebu Provincial Government and may be developed through a public-private partnership.

Dizon said he plans to meet Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to discuss coordination and possible support from the National Government.

The total cost of Segment 3A is estimated at about P1 billion. Dizon said only a little over P100 million is needed to finish the remaining work, questioning why the project took years to complete despite available funds. / CDF