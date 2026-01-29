DPWH to widen major Cebu rivers to prevent future flooding

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is launching an urgent plan to widen key rivers in Cebu to protect residents from future disasters. Following the destructive flooding caused by Typhoon Tino, officials are working to slow down rushing water and give it more room to flow safely.

A fast plan for safety

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered engineers to submit final designs for the Butuanon, Mananga, and Cotcot rivers by February 2026. The goal is to finish these plans quickly so work can begin before the next rainy season starts.

“The short-term solution, the fastest solution that we can do between now and the rainy season is we need to widen the waterways,” Dizon said during an inspection in Naga City on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Why the flooding was so destructive

According to Dizon, the damage from Typhoon Tino wasn't just caused by the amount of rain. The speed of the water rushing downstream also caused major problems. By widening the rivers, the DPWH hopes to disperse the water over a larger area, which naturally slows it down.

However, some areas are harder to fix than others. “Butuanon is a little more complicated because it is narrower and there are so many settlers already,” Dizon explained. To fix this, the government is looking at recovering land to build retention facilities that can hold water during heavy storms.

Relocation and new housing

For families who lost their homes during the typhoon, Dizon stated that rebuilding in dangerous areas near the riverbanks will no longer be allowed. Instead, the government is working to find safe, permanent places for people to live.

Dizon plans to coordinate with National Housing Authority Secretary Jose Ramon “Ping” Aliling, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, and local leaders to find suitable land for relocation. He assured displaced residents that the government is moving "as fast as possible" to provide new housing.

Doubling the space for water

In Talisay City, the Mananga River is a major focus. After inspecting the site on Tuesday, January 27, Dizon noted that some parts of the river are only 15 meters wide. The new plan aims to widen the river to 30 meters—doubling its capacity to handle floodwaters.

While there is currently no specific budget set aside for these river projects this year, Dizon said the DPWH may use savings from 2025 and 2026 to cover the costs.

“So the key now is expand the river,” Dizon said, emphasizing that making more room for water is the best way to keep Cebuano communities safe when the next big storm hits.(CDF)