DPWH to widen Mananga River to stop severe flooding

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) plans to widen the Mananga River in Talisay City to 30 meters to prevent the kind of destructive flooding seen during Typhoon Tino.

Restoring the river width

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon inspected the river on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, and found that some parts of the water path are only 15 meters wide. To fix this, the government intends to double the width to allow more water to flow through safely during heavy rains.

“Kaya tayo nagkasira-sira dito at maraming na perwisyo na kabahayan is because the river is very narrow (The reason why we had so much damage here and many houses were affected is because the river is very narrow)," Dizon said.

The project is part of a national program called Oplan Kontra Baha. This program includes dredging, which is the process of removing mud, sand, and trash from the bottom of the river to make it deeper. Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. said the City will use its own equipment to help with the cleanup, which started at the river mouth in Barangay Dumlog.

Coordinating beyond Talisay

Because floods affect multiple areas, Dizon will meet with officials from the Cebu Provincial Government and the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Talisay. They aim to create one united plan to manage several rivers, including the Butuanon River and the Cotcot River.

The DPWH wants to finish these immediate repairs between January and June 2026. This gives workers six months of dry weather before the rainy season begins again.

"We have to take advantage of the time we have, between now and the next rainy season in June-July, to make sure that we have a solution already in the ground in the next six months," Dizon said.

Engineers are also looking at long-term projects like a water-impounding area. This is a special structure that catches rainwater upstream and releases it slowly so it does not cause a sudden flood downstream.

Moving residents to safety

The government also plans to move families who live in "no build zones" along the riverbanks. The National Housing Authority will lead the effort to build permanent homes for these residents to keep them out of harm's way.

“We have to strictly enforce our ‘no build zones’, wala na tayong (we have no other) choice,” Dizon added.

Future impact

The success of these projects depends on how well national and local agencies work together. While widening the river and building dams can lower flood risks for thousands of people, officials say they must find land for relocated families quickly.

“We have to act quickly, hopefully we can find lands right away so that we can start building habang ang rainy season has not yet started,” Dizon said.

The Mananga River is a major drainage path for Cebu and Talisay. It remains a top priority for the government because it often overflows during typhoons and heavy monsoon rains. / EHP