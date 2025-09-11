DPWH told to coordinate road projects

CEBU City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go has filed a resolution urging the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to stop demolishing or excavating roads that are still in good condition, stressing the need for stricter coordination with the City Government before any project is carried out.

Citing wasteful spending, traffic congestion and public inconvenience, Go pointed out that there have been repeated instances in Cebu City where DPWH contractors demolished or excavated roads that were still in good condition.

Go said the unnecessary demolition of serviceable roads not only causes economic disruption for businesses, transport operators and workers but also results in a waste of public funds. These funds, he added, could be better allocated for urgent priorities like education, health services, drainage, flood control and disaster resilience.

Go said proper coordination between the DPWH and the City Government through the Department of Engineering and Public Works, the City Transportation Office and other concerned agencies is essential to ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency in implementing road and infrastructure projects.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier condemned the scraping of roads that were still in good condition, calling the practice wasteful and unjustifiable.

Go’s resolution directs the DPWH and its contractors to refrain from demolishing or excavating roads unless there is a clear engineering justification and to strictly coordinate with the City Government.

It also directs the DPWH to secure clearance before commencing any works and to submit to the City Council a comprehensive report on all ongoing and pending projects in Cebu City, including their scope, justification, contractors and timelines. / CAV