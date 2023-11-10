DPWH transfers ownership of 2 skywalks to Cebu City

THE ownership dispute over the two skywalks on Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City has been resolved by transferring their ownership to the Cebu City government.

The demolition date, however, has yet to be finalized pending approval from the Commission on Audit (COA).

Without a redesign, the skywalk near the Fuente Osmeña Circle and another skywalk near Cebu Normal University must be demolished to pave the way for the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit

(BRT) project.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, in an interview on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, said the city government received the certificate of ownership for the two skywalks on Monday, Nov. 6, and acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has duly received and signed it.

“The office of the mayor received a copy (of the certificate of ownership) from the office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineering office from engineer Ramon Devanadera for the turnover of the skywalks,” he said.

To recall, the ownership of the two skywalks on Osmeña Blvd. and the discussion whether to demolish these or not had been one of the reasons for the delay in the completion of the BRT’s first package.

The Cebu BRT is the national government’s infrastructure solution to the traffic problems in Metro Cebu.

Guardo said the removal date for these skywalks is uncertain because the city is still waiting for COA clearance before proceeding.

Guardo earlier said before any demolition, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) must obtain a demolition clearance from the Office of the Building Official. Additionally, the Cebu City Transportation Office will also be responsible for executing traffic rerouting plans to ensure the safety of motorists during the removal of the skywalks.

He said once they can proceed with the removal, they will make sure that some parts of the structures could still be salvaged.

“Ang design man gud ana niya, naka free cast man gud na siya. Ang long span nga beam, pwede pa siya ma salvage and that can be reused, nga mahimo pa siyang functional,” Guardo said.

(It is freely cast. The long-span beam can still be salvaged and reused, making it potentially functional again.)

He said the DOTr will manage the clearing operation for both structures, and all expenses related to the removal of the two skywalks will be covered by the DOTr.

According to the DOTr, the structure, especially the beam, could be lifted and transferred to another place.

Guardo said the beam could still be used as a footbridge, which they plan to install on White Road, Barangay Inayawan in the city.

The Cebu City District Engineering Office implemented the construction of the two skywalks on Osmeña Blvd., funded by the national government, through the efforts of the late congressman Raul del Mar.

While Rep. Rachel del Mar wanted to save the two skywalks, Devanadera earlier said there were specific reasons why BRT managers wanted the skywalks taken down. These include the additional cost of redesigning and the toll on time for project completion, among others.