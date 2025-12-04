DPWH urged to fast-track dams, update Cebu flood plan

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Central Visayas has been asked to carry out feasibility studies and detailed engineering design (DED) for the proposed construction of dams in Metro Cebu.

The Regional Project Monitoring Committee (RPMC) also recommended that the Regional Development Council (RDC) Full Council request the DPWH to incorporate nature-based solutions into the standard design of its infrastructure projects.

During its fourth-quarter meeting on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, the RDC 7 committee, chaired by Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, discussed the 2017 Metro Cebu Integrated Flood Control and Drainage System Master Plan and recommended that it be revisited and updated.

The agenda item, earlier endorsed during an Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) meeting on Nov. 20, proposed that the RDC Full Council request the DPWH to conduct feasibility studies and DED for the proposed Mananga II, Cotcot, Lusaran and Butuanon dams.

Anthony Noel of the IDC reported that DPWH 7 has completed only a fraction of the structures outlined in the regional river and drainage master plan.

According to DPWH 7 data, only 64 percent of the proposed 69,794 meters of revetments have been implemented, while only 27.24 percent of the 69,742 meters of proposed drainage systems have been constructed.

He added that none of the proposed dams and retention basins have been implemented.

Noel also relayed the findings of Dr. Danilo Jaque of HydroNet Consultants, who presented a detailed assessment of flooding during Typhoon Tino. Jaque reported that several key river-improvement measures identified in the master plan were not carried out.

Simulations comparing conditions with and without the proposed dams showed that, had the structures—particularly those in Mananga, Butuanon and Cotcot—been completed, they could have held up to 21 million cubic meters of water per day, significantly reducing inundation and damage.

Given the results, Jaque recommended that the river basin master plan be revisited and updated, citing major changes in land use, river conditions and rainfall patterns since 2017.

The same recommendation cited the rapid expansion of built-up areas and stressed the need to revise hydrological parameters, noting that Typhoon Tino dumped over 183 millimeters of rainfall within six to 10 hours.

Anthony said that, based on Jaque’s presentation, the IDC recognized the need to update the 2017 master plan, which requires substantial revision to reflect changing conditions.

DPWH 7 Planning and Design Division Chief Nonato Paylado told SunStar Cebu that adjustments to the master plan are mostly driven by issues related to informal settler families (ISFs) and the need to cover areas not originally included in the plan.

He said the implementation of flood control projects is often limited and delayed by ISFs, especially in Mananga, and cannot proceed without the cooperation of local government units (LGUs), particularly when residents lack formal land titles.

Paylado said that with the formulation of a new master plan, officials should work closely on relocating informal settlers to allow for smoother implementation of flood control civil works.

DPWH Region 7 will work with its central office to prepare the terms of reference (TOR) and detailed engineering design for the four dams, scheduled for submission in the first and second quarters of 2026, respectively.

The Cebu Provincial Government has been requested to fund the feasibility studies and detailed engineering design for the four proposed dams. DPWH 7 expects to complete technical service procurement in the first quarter of 2026, enabling the province to release funding in the second quarter.

The feasibility studies and detailed engineering design should also be endorsed to the National Irrigation Administration and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources - Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

Nature-based solutions

The Regional Project Monitoring Committee has recommended incorporating nature-based solutions into the standard design of DPWH infrastructure projects.

Paylado said the agency is open to adopting nature-based approaches and will first consult technical experts and private environmental groups before fully integrating them into its guidelines.

He said one of their flood control projects has already incorporated a bamboo-based approach, which has been integrated into the agency’s initiatives. He added that using nature-based materials could enhance efforts to mitigate flooding in the region.

Environment Committee head of RDC 7 Aurelio Salgados welcomed the recommendation, describing it as a “balanced” approach, noting that mangroves can serve as natural seawalls against storm surges. (DPC)