Dr. Willie Ong’s wife diagnosed with breast cancer

DR. Willie Ong has revealed that his wife, Dr. Anna Liza Ramoso-Ong, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a vlog posted on July 28, 2026, the physician and social media personality shared that his wife is undergoing treatment, although the stage of her cancer has yet to be determined.

“She needs 12 chemotherapy sessions, and she has already completed six. As you’ve probably noticed, she’s started losing her hair. The plan is that after 12 weeks of chemotherapy, she’ll undergo surgery. She will have a mastectomy to remove her right breast.”

Dr. Anna said she had previously discovered lumps in her breast, but they had been benign. She also shared that breast cancer runs in her family.

Meanwhile, Dr. Willie continues his own battle with stage 4 sarcoma, which he was diagnosed with in September 2024. Despite their health challenges, he said they continue to put their faith in God. “With God’s help, we will overcome this,” said the 62-year-old doctor. / TRC S