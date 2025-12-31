Draft offshore wind price cap ceiling set

THE country’s energy regulator has set a preliminary ceiling price for offshore wind power, marking a key step toward the country’s first auction for the technology.

In a statement, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved a draft Green Energy Auction Reserve price of P10.3859 per kilowatt-hour for fixed-bottom offshore wind projects under the fifth round of the government’s renewable energy auction program.

The proposed price cap will be published for public consultation starting Dec. 12, 2025, with comments due by Dec. 19. Public consultations are scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026 in Luzon and Jan. 6, 2026 in the Visayas and Mindanao, ahead of the ERC’s final deliberation on Jan. 14, 2026.

The ERC is mandated to set reserve prices for each auction round declared by the Department of Energy under existing policy issuances. The fifth Green Energy Auction (GEA-5) will cover only fixed-bottom offshore wind projects for delivery between 2028 and 2030, with a total installation target of 3,300 megawatts.

The Commission also approved a preliminary formula for a one-time price indexation mechanism, which will likewise be subject to public consultation alongside the draft reserve price.

“This auction for offshore wind is a milestone in achieving the Philippine Energy Plan,” ERC chairperson Nino Juan said, noting that offshore wind technology would be deployed in the country for the first time and has an estimated technical potential exceeding 68 gigawatts.

The offshore wind auction is part of the government’s broader push to expand renewable energy capacity and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. / KOC