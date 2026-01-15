Drag, identity and celebration in Sinulog

That space materialized through “Dragdagulan na sa Sinulog 2026,” a benefit drag event held on Jan. 10, 2026, at From Here in Crossroads, Cebu City.

The event was mounted in partnership with advocacy organization Angat Cebu Bayanihan Pag-asa and Opurtunidad. According to Angat Cebu Bayanihan Pag-asa founder and executive director John Michael Remollo, the collaboration had been years in the making.

“This has been a long-time proposed project since we built Angat Cebu BPO, but we did not have the chance to do it right away. Our focus before was mostly on community work, especially calamity responses,” Remollo said.

He explained that Angat Cebu BPO has long partnered with various networks, particularly in disaster relief operations in northern provinces.

“Every time we go on relief operations after typhoons, we see how many animals are also affected. They cannot ask for help. They are often the last ones people notice, and it is heartbreaking,” he said.

This realization helped shape the organization’s priorities for 2026.

“During our strategic planning last December, we decided that one of our major focuses this year would be animal welfare. All of us in Angat Cebu BPO are pet lovers, and we want to support organizations that help stray animals,” Remollo said.

The benefit nature of Dragdagulan aligned with that goal. For Maria Lava, the first Cebuana to join a Philippine reality drag competition television series through “Drag Den” and a drag show producer in Cebu, the event was about visibility, particularly during Sinulog.

“There has to be an event. There has to be a drag show, specifically Dragdagulan, our kind of drag. We are all from ‘Drag Den,’ and everyone agreed. Drag can exist alongside the celebration of Señor Sto. Niño without mocking it,” she said during the event.

‘Dragdagulan’ comes to Cebu

“Dragdagulan,” a high-stakes lip-sync battle featured in “Drag Den,” found new ground in Cebu. The local iteration drew inspiration from the show and brought together prominent queens from Season 2, including Deja, crowned Drag Supreme, along with runners-up Mrs. Tan and MOI.

For Deja, performing in Cebu required little hesitation.

“Why not? I miss Cebu, and I want to experience the magic of Sinulog,” she said.

She spoke of her connection to the local scene. “Cebu drag resonates deeply with me. It reminds me of Baguio drag. This is how we started, too. Everything begins with baby steps.”

Deja said she began performing lip-syncs in high school and discovered drag in Grade 8. Since then, drag has remained her longest-held aspiration. She continues to honor her home bar in Baguio City while helping carve space for provincial drag scenes within the country’s evolving drag landscape.

Importance of the provinces

Mrs. Tan, considered one of the show’s strongest contenders and a frequent Dragdagulan winner, is currently on a break from drag. Despite this, she traveled to Cebu to reconnect with fellow queens and support the community.

“The provinces matter deeply to me. As someone from the province myself, I am from Batangas, there is something powerful about going somewhere and seeing local queens pushing drag forward, not just in Manila,” she said.

She added that each experience brings discovery. “You learn something new every time. That enriches you not only as an artist, but as a human being.”

With a background in theater, Mrs. Tan reflected on artistic growth across generations.

“You see a new breed of artists who inspire you to push your own artistry further. You see young people who are eager, who have something to say and a story to tell. That is what makes drag important.”

Asked what sets Cebu drag apart, she was direct. “I love Cebu drag. There are so many political queens here. So many who have something to say. It shows that their art is not just for themselves, but for others and for society.”

For MOI, a fan favorite queen from Bacolod, Dragdagulan represented more than performance. It was a statement of provincial visibility.

“As a provincial queen myself, we are often deprived of the opportunities given to those closer to mainstream media, especially in Manila. Because of that, we are often underestimated,” MOI said.

Despite the challenges, she described Bacolod’s drag scene as steadily growing. “When you start from scratch, there is nowhere to go but up.”

Having recently passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers, MOI said drag remains part of her life. “I am not taking a break from drag. I am just shifting focus. Teaching has always been my passion, and drag will always be there.”

Advocacy, community and purpose

Angat Cebu BPO’s partnership with the drag community extends beyond Sinulog. Remollo said drag artists have been among the organization’s most consistent supporters since its founding in 2023.

“From day one, the drag community has been one of the most supportive groups backing us. They volunteer their time, their artistry and their effort,” he said.

He cited Maria Lava’s involvement even before the organization’s formal launch. “Since 2022 until now, she has been consistent. We give them a platform, and in return, they help us reach communities as well.”

Remollo also highlighted the group’s continued partnership with AIDvocates, which focuses on HIV education and awareness.

“Through this partnership, we provide HIV testing, information and resources such as safe sex education. These events become not just entertainment, but safe spaces where people can learn, break stigma and understand sexual health,” he said.

Drag as survival and storytelling

For Cebu-based queen Blacc Dahlia, the stage serves as both performance and testimony during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

“Performing became a form of redemption, not just to entertain, but to tell my story to the audience,” she said.

She explained that drag allowed her to speak when words once failed. “I am not saying I am okay now, but I am trying. This was my way of sharing my experiences.”

Blacc Dahlia began doing drag in 2019 as part of a collective effort. “There were seven of us when we started. We pushed Cebu drag together. We used to ask clubs just to let us perform, even without talent fees, just so people could see Cebu drag.”

Reflecting on the scene’s growth, she said understanding has evolved alongside visibility. “Before, people did not understand drag. But now, because of social media, people have evolved. Cebu drag has grown.”

In carving out space within Sinulog, Cebu’s drag community and its allies are showing that celebration, devotion and drag can coexist, shaping a more inclusive cultural future for the Queen City of the South.