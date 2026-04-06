‘Drag Race Philippines’ contestant Misua dies at 27

THE LGBTQ+ community is mourning the death of drag queen Misua, known in real life as Jason Elvie Ty, who passed away at the age of 27.

The news was confirmed by World of Wonder, the production company behind “Drag Race Philippines,” through an Instagram post. Misua was set to appear in the show’s fourth season.

According to the statement, Misua, who was from Cagayan, passed away in her sleep on the morning of April 2 (Maundy Thursday).

“We are heartbroken to share that Misua, a talented Queen set to appear on season four of Drag Race Philippines, passed away in her sleep,” the statement read.

“She brought light, artistry and joy to those around her and she will be deeply missed.”

Production for the season has been temporarily paused to allow the cast, crew and family time to grieve. / TRC S