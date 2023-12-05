Dragon8 Mall logs highest weekend foot traffic of over 67K

DOUBLEDRAGON’S Dragon8 Mall in Divisoria Manila hits the highest weekend customer foot traffic of 67,136 and is expected to further increase in the coming days.

Daily customer foot traffic is expected to exceed 200,000 once the NSCR urban rail transit project is completed.

The customer volume in DD’s portfolio is expected to further increase in the coming weeks as the Holiday rush continues to build up.

Dragon8 Mall-Divisoria houses 405 operating tenants and top food choices such as Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Highlands Coffee, and Chowking.

The foot bridge that connects straight to the third floor of Dragon8 Mall-Divisoria was built to make it more convenient for train commuters given the expected completion of the Malolos-Tutuban rail project next year, which is expected to carry 200,000 commuters daily.