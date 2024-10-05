Dragons defang Greywolves for 4th win

THE Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons solidified their hold of the solo lead when they routed the gritty Don Bosco Technology College (DBTC) Greywolves, 78-55, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

James Lamo orchestrated CEC’s win with 23 points, spiced up with three triples, as the Dragons claimed their fourth win in five outings.

Zone defense

Louie Estorba, in his first appearance since the start of the season, scattered 16 markers with four triples in the victory that pushed the Greywolves to a 1-2 slate.

Don Bosco gave a stiff contest in the first two quarters of the ballgame, but their offense started to fade in the third when CEC launched a zone defense as the Dragons began to control the contest.

They even posted their biggest lead to 27 points, 69-42, in the early going of the fourth and never looked back.

Reyvene Arobo joined Lamo and Estorba in the scoring with 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

For the losing Greywolves, James Plano and Paul Abangan chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively. / JBM