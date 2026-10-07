Drainage chokes Tisa

STRUCTURES built along and over a drainage channel in Sitio Tambisan, Barangay Tisa, have narrowed parts of the waterway from about three meters to as little as one foot, a Cebu City inspection found after severe flooding in the area.

Residents have lived with the problem for 20 to 30 years, according to Barangay Tisa Councilor Sonia Cal. Flooding in some parts of Tambisan can reach above waist level and, in severe cases, up to neck level, said Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Mayor Nestor Archival.

Archival led the inspection on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, after heavy rains flooded the area.

Where the water goes

Siasar said the inspection traced water from several areas toward Tambisan, where waterways from the subdivisions of River Ridge through Santa Teresita and from Paseo Arcenas through Sacred Heart Village converge. From there, it flows toward La Paloma Village before reaching its outfall between Tisa and Labangon.

The channel is about three to four meters wide in some portions but narrows to about two meters in places and to as little as one foot in others because of structures built along or over it, Siasar said.

The reduced passage limits how much water the channel can carry during heavy rains, causing the waterway to overflow onto pathways and eventually into La Paloma Village.

A difficult fix

Cal said about 15 to 20 houses sit along or over portions of the channel. The barangay has been coordinating with the City Government because solving the problem requires measures beyond its capacity.

One option under consideration is the removal of the obstructing structures to restore the channel’s original width and improve the flow of floodwater. Doing so would require “political will” to negotiate with affected residents, Cal said.

Residents have suggested computing what each household spent on its structure and possibly providing compensation if the structures must be removed, she added.

Siasar said the City will assess and document the households and structures along the drainage, particularly in areas considered dangerous. The assessment will also help determine whether residents need to be relocated and the assistance the City can provide.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works, working with the barangay, will also inspect the drainage lines, connections, manholes and possible blockages to determine how to improve water flow.

Garbage not the main cause

The inspection also pointed to drainage capacity and water flow as key concerns beyond garbage accumulation.

Cal said the barangay regularly collects garbage in the area to prevent clogging but stressed that garbage is not the main cause of the flooding.

The barangay has been preparing for possible evacuations during heavy rains and storms, with Tisa National High School serving as the evacuation center. Cal said many residents are reluctant to leave their homes because they fear their belongings will be stolen.

The barangay disaster team monitors weather conditions and goes to affected areas when heavy rain appears imminent to advise residents to evacuate. The barangay is also considering additional disaster preparedness and rescue training for residents who may remain in their homes during floods.

The City is also looking at measures in La Paloma Village. Cal said flooding inside the subdivision has become more noticeable only in recent years.

Reservoir plan

The drainage problem is part of a larger flooding concern affecting portions of Tisa and neighboring Labangon.

The City has also been considering a water-retention or flood-reservoir project for the Tisa-Labangon area to help manage runoff during heavy rains.

The proposed reservoir would temporarily hold excess rainwater before releasing it through the drainage system, potentially reducing the volume of water entering already constricted waterways at one time.

However, the reservoir proposal would need to be considered alongside the immediate drainage problems identified in Tambisan, particularly where the waterway has been significantly narrowed. / CAV