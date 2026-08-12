Drainage contractor terminated over slow progress

THE contractor handling the drainage project along Jorge Tampus Road in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, has been terminated over delays, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

In an interview with reportedly early this week, Chan said GT Construction was terminated because of the slow progress of the project. A new contractor will continue the project.

The P30 million drainage project, funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), covers a 270-meter stretch and began on June 25, 2025. It has drawn public criticism over traffic disruptions, particularly during the rainy season and the reopening of classes.

Chan had previously called on the DPWH Cebu 6th District Engineering Office to terminate the contract with the contractor. He earlier said GT Construction could be barred from undertaking future projects in Lapu-Lapu City if its contract was terminated.

The drainage project is expected to be completed by October and will serve as an outfall.

Flood-prone areas

Chan said flood-control projects are ongoing in areas identified as flood-prone, particularly in Barangays Basak, Pajo and Mactan.

“We are hopeful within this year the said projects will be completed,” Chan said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Chan added that the drainage project in Barangay Mactan, located along an outlet mall, has experienced a slight delay because of the installation of high-density polyethylene pipes measuring 1.6 meters on both sides of the drainage line.

He said workers are expected to complete one side of the project within the month before transferring to the other side.

Retention pond

Among the areas frequently affected by flooding during prolonged heavy rains is the junction of Maximo V. Patalinjug Jr. Ave. and S. Osmeña St. in Barangay Basak, where floodwaters can reach knee-deep levels.

Netizens took to the comments section of a SunStar Cebu report in July, following a downpour that inundated the area, to express concerns over persistent flooding and traffic congestion.

One commenter called on officials to properly maintain and clean drainage canals while urging them to address flooding in the area before starting new projects. Another netizen said flooding caused severe traffic congestion, with a trip taking two hours because of flooded roads.

Chan said two additional retention ponds are planned within the premises of a gasoline station in Basak. However, the project is still awaiting documents formalizing an agreement with the property owner before contractors can proceed.

Chan added that the existing retention pond in front of a motor sales establishment needs to have its submersible pump upgraded from the existing five-horsepower unit to two 15-horsepower pumps, based on the recommendation of the project consultant.

He said the upgrade is necessary to ensure that water can be discharged to the outfall located about two kilometers from the retention pond. (DPC)