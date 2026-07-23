Drainage project in Lapu-Lapu City risks missing October deadline

THE P30-million drainage project along Jorge Tampus Road in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, may face further delays as concerns persist over the limited number of workers assigned to the site despite the deployment of additional equipment.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Lone District Rep. Junard "Ahong" Chan said a recent inspection prompted the contractor to deploy two additional backhoes, but the workforce remained too small to sustain the pace needed to meet the target completion date.

"As of Sunday, nagbutang sila og duha ka backhoe but after that pag Monday until Wednesday pito nalang ka trabahante, mura ba'g nahugno na sab ko sa report," Chan said.

(As of Sunday, they deployed two backhoes, but from Monday to Wednesday there were only seven workers. It seems the situation has deteriorated again based on the report.)

He said only one operator was assigned to the backhoe and another to the dump truck or mixer.

During the inspection conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City Government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 6th District Engineering Office on Sunday, July 19, the contractor committed to installing 18 box culverts a week.

The inspection was conducted to ensure the drainage system would meet the required elevation before installation continued.

Termination warning

Chan said he had sent a message to DPWH Cebu 6th District Engineering Office District Engineer Gumer Castillo urging him to direct the contractor to speed up the work. He warned that the contractor had been given an opportunity to improve performance or face possible termination.

He said a terminated contractor would also be blacklisted from undertaking future projects in the city. Chan had earlier asked the DPWH to terminate the contractor over concerns about the project's implementation.

Manpower shortage

According to Chan, the main reason for the delay is the contractor's lack of manpower and equipment. He rejected the contractor's explanation that road widening and unresolved payments to affected property owners were responsible for the slowdown.

"For me, it's not the problem of the structures but it is the problem of the contractor nga hinay gyud kay siya (because the work is simply too slow)," Chan said.

He added that issues involving utility poles had already been resolved.

The project, funded by the DPWH, covers a 270-meter stretch and began on June 25, 2025. It drew public criticism after motorists and residents complained about traffic disruptions, particularly with the onset of the rainy season and the reopening of classes.

Completion target

Chan said about 100 meters of the project had been completed.

The project is scheduled for completion in October. It requires the installation of 170 box culverts, which, under the original work schedule, should have been completed in about 10 weeks.

However, Chan said the contractor has been installing only about 10 box culverts a week, or roughly 40 a month. At that pace, the project is unlikely to meet its deadline and may extend until December. The contractor could face penalties for failing to complete the work on time.

"We cannot afford man gud on our end because it's the rainy season and ang project kinahanglanon gyud nato because mao man gyud siya'y (we really need this project because it serves as the drainage) outfall," Chan said.

Chan said the original route remains temporarily closed, with traffic from a nearby subdivision diverted to a back road. He added that widening the road from five meters to 10 meters has made it easier for construction equipment to maneuver. (DPC)