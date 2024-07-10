Drainage project paused for LearnCon PH activities

CONSTRUCTION on one of the ongoing drainage projects in Lapu-Lapu City is temporarily stopped in line with the week-long Learners’ Convergence (LearnCon) Philippines 2024 activities.

LearnCon PH, a national event initiated by the Department of Education, aims to enhance youth leaders’ critical thinking and nation-building skills through cultural, sports, safety and health discussions.

Perla Amar, head of Lapu-Lapu City’s engineering office, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, July 10, that drainage works on S. Osmena St. are halted to allow LearnCon PH delegates to access two-way street lanes.

Amar noted that operations will resume after the participants, representing 17 regions in the country, leave the city on July 13.

Other city drainage projects are underway, such as on Kagudoy Road to Pajac Road in Barangay Basak, which recently implemented one-way routes, according to Amar.

Amar advised motorists to use the alternative route, which is General Aviation Road, as drainage excavation on Kagudoy Road to Pajac Road is in progress.

Amar also asked contractors to work at night to avoid traffic buildup and stressed the need for safety measures for motorists and pedestrians.

“The traffic is being managed by the City Traffic Management System and personnel of the contractors. I asked the contractors if it was possible to work at night to avoid hampering traffic flow. They should also provide safety protocols to not risk the well-being of motorists and pedestrians,” said Amar in Cebuano.

Outfalls

In line with the drainage works in the city, Amar revealed that they have identified seven outfalls in the city.

“It is part of the drainage plan to have outfalls for every drainage project. The challenge is we still must acquire these identified outfalls,” said Amar.

“This is our priority for next year. We will acquire these identified outfalls because these are the passages for our drainage towards the sea,” she said.

The outfalls acquired are in Mactan Shrine, near a photography studio on M.L. Quezon National Highway, and two in Barangay Poblacion. Others are in Barangays Buaya, Canjulao and Babag.

Existing outfalls are in Barangays Subabasbas, Ibo and Babag and Pilipog Bridge. / DPC