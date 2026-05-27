Drainage project shuts portion of road in Mandaue

A MONTH-LONG road closure along a key access road in Mandaue City will affect motorists traveling through the busy A.S. Fortuna St. as a drainage rehabilitation project will shut down both lanes of a portion of P. Remedio Street.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), said the Mandaue City Government released a traffic advisory informing the public about the closure, which started on May 25, 2026, and covers the stretch of P. Remedio St. from the corner near Jollibee along A.S. Fortuna St. toward the Oakridge area and the vicinity of the SunStar printing plant.

Despite the classification as a partial road closure, Retuya said both lanes in the affected area will be inaccessible to vehicles because of the drainage rehabilitation works and the heavy equipment operating on-site. The project will last for about a month and may be completed by July 6, 2026.

Retuya said the section from the Jollibee corner up to Oakridge will be closed to motorists because construction equipment will be mobilized in the area.

Rerouting scheme

Retuya said all motorists entering or exiting the area must reroute through M.L. Quezon Ave., particularly via the road near the Cabancalan Barangay Hall.

“All traffic going in and out of the area will have to pass through the back route via M.L. Quezon. That will be the designated entry and exit point during the closure,” he said.

He urged motorists to follow the rerouting scheme posted on the official social media pages of Team and echoed through local media outlets.

“We already posted the advisory on our social media platforms, and with your help in informing the public, we hope this will greatly help motorists understand that they should now pass through the M.L. Quezon side when entering or exiting the area,” he said.

Retuya said authorities do not expect major traffic congestion because the affected road serves as an access road instead of a primary thoroughfare.

He said the drainage rehabilitation forms part of a National Government project aimed at improving the drainage system in the area to prevent flooding and improve water flow.

“This is a National Government project. As I understand it, the roads in the area are still in good condition, but the focus now is on improving and widening the drainage system,” he said.

Retuya said authorities previously attempted to negotiate for temporary access through Oakridge to ease traffic flow during the closure, including coordination efforts with Barangay Banilad, but the request was denied.

“We tried to request access through Oakridge so motorists could enter there and exit through their back gate, but our request, together with Barangay Banilad, was not approved,” he said.

Motorists traveling through the area must use the alternate route through M.L. Quezon Ave. for the duration of the drainage rehabilitation project. / ABC