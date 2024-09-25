Drainage works at Lapu-Lapu City public market hit for posing risks

AN EXPOSED waterway at the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market is posing a public risk, while construction of the new drainage project will commence next year.

On September 24, 2024, a person posted on Facebook about falling into the open canal while using a wooden path that market vendors had created.

Elena Caballes, Lapu-Lapu City Public Market marketing administrator, told SunStar Cebu in an interview on Sept. 25 that the stretch of J.P. Rizal Street in Lapu-Lapu City has exposed canals since drainage works in the area are yet to commence.

“Ang canal diri according sa [City] Engineering himuanan pa gyud daw ni nila’g drainage system diring dapita pero I think next year pa,” said Caballes.

(The canal here, according to the [City] Engineering, still needs a drainage system, but I think it will be next year).

SunStar Cebu tried to contact the City Engineering Office for comments but did not receive a response.

An elderly man posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, about the need for safety upgrades after he fell into the open canal.

He said similar incidents should be prevented from occurring again.

“Natuwad ko gahapon dinhing lugara, maayo gani wala ko na [injure]...Hinaot unta ayuhon nani kay kadaghan pa [nga matagak niining lugara],” reads a portion of his Facebook post.

(I slipped in this area yesterday, luckily I didn’t get [injured]... Hopefully, they’ll fix this soon because many more people [could fall in this area]).

A flower vendor who asked not to be named claimed that when the water overflows into the waterways, the wooden path would become slippery.

“We were told that it will be fixed next year. For the time being, all we can do is wait for the exposed waterways to be fixed,” she said in Cebuano.

Elisa Ngoho, a food stall owner, stated in a separate interview that she spent money to install steel matting in front of her store to prevent any accident.

“Sa amoa closed man, kay if di namo ing-anion daghan man mabwasot. Kami nalang nagbutang ba kay og naay bata mahulog. Pagkahuman og semento daku naman kaayu ni ang lungag delikado kaayu mi mangahog labi naku nga diabetic unya mabasa akong tiil unya canal hugaw ang tubig,” said Ngoho.

(In our area (the canal) is closed because if we don’t do that, many people will fall. We just put it up ourselves because if a child falls, it would be dangerous. After the cement work, the hole has become really big, and it’s very dangerous for us to fall in, especially me, being diabetic, because if my foot gets wet in the dirty canal water, it would be a serious problem).

In her response, Caballes said that she would coordinate with the City Engineering Office to provide preventive measures to address the problem.

In the meantime, she said they are clearing the spilled water from the open surface. / DPC