Drake sets new streaming milestones with “Iceman” trilogy release

RAPPER Drake has set two major Spotify records within a day following the surprise release of his three albums — “Iceman,” “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour.”

The projects propelled Drake to become the most-streamed artist in a single day on Spotify in 2026, while “Iceman” also broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day this year. However, an earlier claim that one track set a new global streaming record was later corrected due to a data error, in a Variety report on Friday, May 15.

Across platforms, including Amazon Music, the release also achieved the biggest 24-hour hip-hop album debut of 2026, with all three albums collectively delivering a record-breaking global streaming surge. / JAT