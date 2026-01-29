Drama at Toledo City Hall: Reinstated treasurer barred from office

A TENSE standoff unfolded at Toledo City Hall on Thursday morning, January 29, 2026, as a reinstated official was blocked from entering his post. City Treasurer Leonardo Rivera Jr. claims he was prevented from starting work despite having official orders to return to his position.

The standoff at the door

In a video shared online, Rivera is seen attempting to enter the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO). However, security guards informed him that the door had been padlocked following verbal instructions from Mayor Marjorie “Joy” Perales.

Rivera argued that he was simply following a directive from the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF). "I have the papers, I have an order... I was just following it," Rivera told the guards.

The city’s defense

The Toledo City Government denied that the office was padlocked, stating it remains open for residents. City Legal Officer Hazan Bargamento explained that security was tightened only to prevent disruption. He noted that the day before, Rivera arrived with "bodyguards" and "supporters" who had no official business at the office.

The City maintains its refusal to accept Rivera due to pending legal issues. Officials pointed to administrative and criminal cases against him, including allegations of "malversation and serious dishonesty" currently before the Office of the Ombudsman.

A dispute over authority

The conflict highlights a disagreement over who has the power to appoint city treasurers:

The Treasurer’s View: Rivera insists that only the DOF has the authority to appoint him, not the local government.

The Mayor’s View: Mayor Perales has appointed Glenda Macapobre as the caretaker of the office and has asked the DOF to assign a different treasurer to keep city operations running smoothly.

Rivera warned that this dispute could cause serious problems for Toledo City, potentially affecting payroll processing, check issuances, and bank transactions if signed by an official whose authority is being questioned.

Roots of the Conflict

The tension dates back to 2024 when Rivera was transferred out of his post amid controversies involving the city's Bids and Awards Committee. Rivera believes he was targeted after filing graft complaints against several city members, while his critics have accused him of "double dealings" with suppliers.

As the legal battle continues, Rivera is temporarily working out of the BLGF regional office in Cebu City. The City has filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission, maintaining that the decision to reinstate him is not yet final. (EHP)