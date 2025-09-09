Draper to miss rest of season

JACK Draper will miss the rest of the tennis season due to a left arm injury that forced him to withdraw from his second-round match at the U.S. Open.

Currently ranked seventh in the world, Draper has struggled with the injury throughout the year. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise after falling to Marin Cilic in the second round at Wimbledon, where the issue first became a major concern.

“It is very difficult for me to accept, as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff,” Draper said in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. “However, I’ve been through this before and I always come back stronger, as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player.” / FROM THE WIRES