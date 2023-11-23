Dream pop act bedtime television to open for The Bilinda Butchers

THE Bilinda Butchers, a dream pop and shoegaze group based from San Francisco, is heading back to Manila to kick off its Asia Tour. Opening the show on Dec. 6, 2023 is Cebuano dream pop act, bedtime television.

The event will be taking place at TONO (Kapitolyo, Pasig), an intimate space with low ceilings and the promise of hi-fi audio quality. This will be the first live performance to be held in this venue, hosted by RPM.

The quartet, bedtime television, is also set to perform on the first day of Furiosa’s highly anticipated 2023 FuzzHeaven Shoegaze Festival on Nov. 25-26 at Mow’s Bar in Quezon City.

This will be bedtime television’s third time returning to FuzzHeaven Shoegaze Festival, an annual event held by Furiosa. Joining them are fellow Cebuano acts milkmus and Folding Bed, who recently played a send off/crowdfunding gig for FuzzHeaven hosted by John Bottles on Nov. 19. Joining Manila acts include Megumi Acorda, The Strange Creatures, Pastilan Dong!, Identikit and more beloved dream pop, shoegaze and genre-adjacent bands from all over the country. The band Transmission Division from Boston will also be performing at the event.

This will be bedtime television’s second and third overall gig in Manila this year, following its last performance from Fete de la Musique 2023: Dream Pop Shoegaze Stage, held in saGuijo Café, also hosted by Furiosa on June 17.

“We’re really lucky and honored we get to do all of this,” said Isabella of bedtime television.

“Traveling and getting to play our music for different people and to be in the same lineup with not just our friends, but bands and artists we look up to—these used to be just a dream a few years ago. We really are thankful and so appreciative of the fact that people care about our music enough to let us be heard.”