Dreams to reality: USJ-R grad soars to Top 5 in civil engineering board exam, achieving 91.50% success

IT ALL began with a dream of constructing houses and extensive infrastructure. Now, it has become a reality for those who strive and persevere.

Analiza Mabini, 22, has recently earned the title of a registered Civil Engineer, ranking fifth among the top 10 achievers in the November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination, with an impressive passing rate of 91.50 percent.

A native of Palompon, Leyte, Mabini graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, specializing in Structural Engineering, in the May 2023 batch from the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

She stands as one of the two topnotchers from universities in the Visayas region and the sole topnotcher from the universities in Cebu.

Despite her sharp intellect and credentials, Mabini admitted facing challenges during the licensure examination, especially when dealing with complex mathematical questions. She even shed tears on the first night of the exam.

Nevertheless, she placed her faith in the Lord, trusting that she would pass the board examination. She never wavered in her determination to secure a top position.

With her family as a constant source of inspiration and motivation, Mabini expressed her gratitude to her parents for supporting her education and helping her fulfill their shared dream of her achieving success in life.