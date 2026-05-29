Cebu

DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ trailer spotlights Filipino mythology

DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ trailer spotlights Filipino mythology
Published on

DREAMWORKS Animation has released the first trailer for “Forgotten Island,” an upcoming animated feature deeply rooted in Filipino culture and folklore. Directed by the creative team behind “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the film places indigenous mythology at the center of its narrative rather than relying on surface-level references.

The movie follows best friends Jo and Raissa, voiced by H.E.R. and Liza Soberano, who are pulled through a sun-shaped portal into Nakali — a mystical island populated by creatures from Philippine folklore. While navigating this world, the duo must find a way home before a local curse permanently erases their memories.

The trailer features distinct cultural elements, including a traditional balisong, a classic jeepney, a Sarimanok and an appearance by a Manananggal voiced by Lea Salonga. The voice cast includes prominent Filipino and international talents such as Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, Manny Jacinto and Dave Franco, with a theatrical release scheduled for Sept. 25, 2026. / BKA S

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph