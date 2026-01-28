Dress code spurs clothing rentals outside Basilica

THE dress code policy at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu has provided an additional source of income for candle vendors.

The vendors, who usually stand outside the church, offer clothes for rent to visitors.

Among them are vendors Remedios Vega and Daisy Abrasaldo, who allow tourists and devotees who were denied entry into the basilica to rent appropriate clothing.

Both Vega and Abrasaldo said they initially allowed visitors to borrow shawls or sarongs when the dress code policy was looser and such garments were still accepted.

“At that time, there were no rentals for skirts, pants, or blouses -- only sarongs or shawls, borrowed freely and simply draped,” Abrasaldo said.

They began renting clothes in 2024 after the policy became stricter, with a rental fee of P50.

Vega said when renters do not have enough money, they accept whatever amount is given — for example, P20 — and sometimes even allow people to rent clothes for free. (Jen Hershe Alterado, Abellana National School)