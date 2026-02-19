Drinking and driving doesn’t make you cool, deadly statistics behind

Lawmakers are also taking action. Rep. Cendaña is pushing House Bill 11220, or the proposed Anti-Impaired Driving Act of 2024, which seeks to expand the law to cover not just drunk drivers but anyone who is “tipsy” or impaired from even small amounts of alcohol.

Under the proposal, drivers could face random breathalyzer tests at toll booths or near areas where alcohol is sold. Cendaña emphasizes that even mild intoxication can affect judgment, coordination, and reaction time, contributing to accidents. According to him, for so many years, almost a third of road-related accidents — three out of 10 — result in death, yet the discussion is mostly about severe intoxication.

The bill also calls for the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the LTO to maintain enough breathalyzers nationwide, train officers, and provide annual reports to Congress on enforcement efforts.