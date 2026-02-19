Drinking and driving doesn’t make you cool, deadly statistics behind

Alarming numbers
According to a January 2025 report by the Philippine News Agency, drunk driving-related fatalities reach 12,000 every year. From 2015 to 2019, over 5,200 deaths were linked directly to alcohol out of nearly 19,000 road crash fatalities nationwide, as reported by Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña in 2024.

It shouldn't take a tragedy to remind us how dangerous drinking and driving is. No one should become part of the statistics because of someone's careless choice. Yet every year, thousands of Filipinos lose their lives on the road after someone gets behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.
In the Philippines, a driver is considered legally “under the influence” if their blood alcohol content (BAC) exceeds 0.05 percent for private vehicles. For trucks, buses and public transport, any detectable amount of alcohol is considered over the limit.
‘Tipsy’ is as bad
Lawmakers are also taking action. Rep. Cendaña is pushing House Bill 11220, or the proposed Anti-Impaired Driving Act of 2024, which seeks to expand the law to cover not just drunk drivers but anyone who is “tipsy” or impaired from even small amounts of alcohol.
Under the proposal, drivers could face random breathalyzer tests at toll booths or near areas where alcohol is sold. Cendaña emphasizes that even mild intoxication can affect judgment, coordination, and reaction time, contributing to accidents. According to him, for so many years, almost a third of road-related accidents — three out of 10 — result in death, yet the discussion is mostly about severe intoxication.
The bill also calls for the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the LTO to maintain enough breathalyzers nationwide, train officers, and provide annual reports to Congress on enforcement efforts.
According to a January 2025 report by the Philippine News Agency, drunk driving-related fatalities reach 12,000 every year. From 2015 to 2019, over 5,200 deaths were linked directly to alcohol out of nearly 19,000 road crash fatalities nationwide, as reported by Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña in 2024.
In Cebu, as reported by SunStar Cebu on Feb. 7, 2026, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) launched a full investigation into an incident in Minglanilla where a vehicle plowed through a roadside crowd. The agency has already suspended the driver’s license while determining the final penalty.
The incident happened on Jan. 31, 2026, in Barangay Cadulawan, when a group of relatives was dancing in the street and a multicab minivan suddenly drove into the crowd. Videos of the moment quickly went viral online, sparking public outrage. Initial reports suggest the driver, who is reportedly a public official, was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
The local business community was shocked by this heartbreaking event. On Feb. 9, a show-cause order was released by LTO-7 for alleged violations, including being “unfit to possess a driver’s license under RA 4136” and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs or similar substances.
Strict legal action
LTO 7 OIC Director Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. has ordered strict enforcement of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 and made it clear that the agency will not overlook the incident because of the driver’s status.
“No one is above the law, regardless of position or status,” Ranches stated, emphasizing that public safety is the agency’s priority. The LTO has already taken action by placing the driver on preventive suspension for 90 days, effective immediately. A show-cause order has been issued, requiring the driver to appear before LTO-7 to provide a written explanation. The regional office is also recommending that the driver’s license be permanently revoked, a decision that will be finalized by the LTO Central Office.
A day after the SunStar report, another tragic hit-and-run incident on Feb. 8, 2026, claimed the life of a young entrepreneur near the entrance of Maria Luisa Subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.
Current law
The RA 10586 already penalizes driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or similar substances. Applicants for a driver’s license must complete driver education programs on the effects of alcohol on driving, while law enforcement officers can conduct field sobriety and chemical tests if a driver shows signs of intoxication. Penalties include fines and imprisonment ranging from P20,000 to P500,000, depending on injuries or fatalities caused.
Driver’s licenses may also be suspended or revoked, and vehicle owners can be held liable if they fail to properly supervise the driver. While RA 10586 sets the groundwork, experts argue that stricter thresholds for impairment could save lives — especially during holidays, when alcohol consumption spikes.
Drinking and driving is never worth the risk. Even a small sip can cloud your judgment and slow your reactions. Choosing to stay sober behind the wheel — or designating a driver — protects not just yourself, but everyone on the road.
Drinking and driving doesn’t make you cool; it takes lives and leaves families grieving, not lessons to share years from now. Everyone deserves to make it home safely.