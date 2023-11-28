Drinking session in Balamban town results in stabbing

A 49-year-old man got wounded after he was stabbed by his drinking buddy in Sitio Pulo, Barangay Baliwagan, Balamban town, midwest Cebu.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Terso Goc-ong Dumdum Jr., 49, of Barangay Singsing, Balamban, was identified by the police as the victim. Bebot Arcilla Noval, 50, a trisikad driver from Barangay Baliwagan, Balamban, was named as the suspect.

Lieutenant Colonel Joey Bicoy, chief of the Balamban Police Station, said the two friends had a drinking session prior to the incident.

However, they got into an argument all of a sudden.

Dumdum slapped Noval during their fight, causing the latter to grab a knife and stab the former in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital, while responding barangay tanods arrested the perpetrator. (GPL, TPT)