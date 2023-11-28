Cebu

Drinking session in Balamban town results in stabbing

Local News Official
Local News OfficialSunStar File Photo

A 49-year-old man got wounded after he was stabbed by his drinking buddy in Sitio Pulo, Barangay Baliwagan, Balamban town, midwest Cebu.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Terso Goc-ong Dumdum Jr., 49, of Barangay Singsing, Balamban, was identified by the police as the victim. Bebot Arcilla Noval, 50, a trisikad driver from Barangay Baliwagan, Balamban, was named as the suspect.

Lieutenant Colonel Joey Bicoy, chief of the Balamban Police Station, said the two friends had a drinking session prior to the incident.

However, they got into an argument all of a sudden.

Dumdum slapped Noval during their fight, causing the latter to grab a knife and stab the former in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital, while responding barangay tanods arrested the perpetrator. (GPL, TPT)

stabbing
Balamban

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph