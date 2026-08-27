Drive to financial literacy expands

A FINANCIAL services provider is strengthening its financial literacy advocacy to help more Filipinos make sound financial decisions, as a central bank survey showed gains in financial knowledge alongside gaps in financial inclusion.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 2025 Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey found that 74 percent of Filipinos correctly answered at least half of the financial literacy questions, up from 69 percent in 2021.

About 78 percent said they avoid sharing personal information online, while 64 percent check whether financial institutions are regulated before transacting.

Account ownership among young adults aged 15 to 19 rose to 34 percent in 2025 from 27 percent in 2021. Overall adult account ownership, however, fell to 50 percent from 56 percent in 2021. The BSP said this was partly due to fewer loan-linked accounts, particularly from microfinance institutions and cooperatives.

At the household level, 85 percent had at least one financial account in 2025, up from 74 percent in 2024, while 62 percent used electronic devices for online financial transactions, up from 53 percent.

Following these developments, Cebuana Lhuillier is expanding its financial education program dubbed Money Guro.

The program covers saving, budgeting, investing, entrepreneurship and financial protection through webinars, workshops and digital content. Its programs include Money Guro sa Campus and Money Guro on Roblox, which teaches money management through interactive gaming.

Across 240 episodes, Money Guro has generated more than 43 million Facebook views and 62 million TikTok views. Its digital storytelling won a Silver Stevie Award for Innovation in Cause-Related Videos at the International Business Awards.

Company president and chief executive officer Jean Henri Lhuillier said financial education is ultimately about helping people develop habits that allow them to take greater control of their finances.

“Financial literacy is not about memorizing concepts. It’s about shaping habits that empower people to make better choices every day,” he said.

The company said the goal of Money Guro is to complement wider financial inclusion efforts by ensuring that greater access to financial products is matched by the knowledge and confidence needed to use them responsibly.

The BSP said it continues to work with the government, private sector and development partners under the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2022 to 2028 to broaden access to financial services and promote financial literacy, consumer protection and trust in the formal financial system. / KOC