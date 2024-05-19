Drive vs. online abuse of kids strengthened inCity of Naga

anti-osaec. PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), together with Bidlisiw Foundation Inc. and Terre des Hommes Netherlands, train 80 educators and barangay social workers in City of Naga, Cebu on understanding Republic Act (RA) 11930, or the Anti-Osaec and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, and RA 11862, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. / PLDT

SunStar Cebu PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), together with Bidlisiw Foundation Inc. and Terre des Hommes Netherlands (TdHN), have bolstered the child safeguarding initiatives of the City Government of Naga in Cebu Province, emphasizing education and awareness in combating online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (Osaec). “Our commitment has always been to provide a safe digital experience for all our customers, especially Filipino children. By collaborating with local government units (LGUs), we can promote internet safety in more communities and encourage the public to help end Osaec,” said Marylou Gocotano, Stakeholder Management Visayas relations head at PLDT and Smart. Over 80 educators and barangay social workers in City of Naga have participated in the training on understanding Republic Act (RA) 11930, or the Anti-Osaec and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, and RA 11862, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. Empowering community Organized by the City of Naga Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), this initiative aims to empower the whole community to take part in the fight against Osaec and human trafficking by providing them with the necessary knowledge to effectively address these forms of criminal activity online. PLDT and Smart gave a talk on the basics of internet concepts and global internet and usage statistics, as well as helpful tips on cybersecurity, highlighting the group’s efforts on child protection and internet safety. April Dianne Bacus-Sasan, Violence Against Women and their Children and Gender and Development focal person at Barangay Cabungahan, expressed her gratitude for being part of this initiative. “This training is a great opportunity for us to improve our skills and become more effective in our roles, helping us better serve the women and children in our community,” she said. “We are grateful for PLDT and Smart’s courage in pushing forward their advocacies to protect children, together with Bidlisiw Foundation and TdHN. May this inspire other private institutions to join us in combating Osaec and human trafficking through policy strengthening and continuous public education,” said Kathryn April Osorio-Briones, a social welfare officer at CSWDO. Boosting LGUs’ child protection initiatives forms part of PLDT and Smart’s commitment to helping the country attain United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 16, which promotes just, peaceful and inclusive societies including the end to abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children.