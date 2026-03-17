Driver dies in Carcar crash; tanker blocks Talisay road

A MOTORCYCLE driver died in Carcar City while an empty fuel tanker caused a traffic jam in Talisay City during two separate road incidents in southern Cebu.

In Cacar City, Eddison Tenebro Anor, a 22-year-old resident of Ylaya, Barangay Bolinawan, died after his motorcycle crashed with another driven by 21-year-old Jene Seriquillo Fausto along the National Road in Lower Cambuntan at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The police said the two motorists were traveling in opposite directions. Anor was heading south, while Fausto was going north.

Anor’s motorcycle slid into the opposite lane, where Fausto hit and ran over him.

Rescuers brought both men to the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Carcar City. Anor died from severe head injuries, while Fausto remains admitted and may be transferred to a hospital in Cebu City for further medical help.

Hours later, an empty fuel tanker fell from its transport truck after hitting a skywalk in Barangay Lawaan I, Talisay City, past 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

The tanker rolled onto the road, blocking the street and causing a traffic jam for early morning drivers. Authorities confirmed nobody was hurt.

Records show the truck came from Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City and was heading to Oslob town.

Personnel from the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority, Lawaan 1 Community Responders and the local disaster office responded.

They moved the tanker to the side of the road past 4 a.m. to clear the area and prevent accidents. / JDG