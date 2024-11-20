Driver faces P5K fine for spilling cement

THE driver of the cement mixer truck that spilled wet cement along A.S. Fortuna St. in Mandaue City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, has been identified and issued multiple citations for environmental violations and reckless driving.

The erring driver has been slapped with a total penalty of P5,000, Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), told reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

“Drivers must ensure their vehicles are in good condition before hitting the road. This incident could have been avoided if proper checks had been made,” Retuya said in Cebuano.

The incident that happened around 1 p.m. caused traffic congestion lasting two to three hours, and raised safety concerns due to scattered dust and debris along the roadway.

Motorists alerted the driver by honking their horns, but it took time before the driver noticed the spill, said Retuya.

Team enforcers initially flagged the driver down, but he managed to escape.

Surrender

“Admittedly, there was a minor lapse on our end during the initial response. However, the driver eventually surrendered last Tuesday (Nov. 19),” Retuya said.

Retuya said the driver apologized and explained that a faulty lock on the truck caused the cement to spill.

Despite his plea for leniency, Team imposed the fines as the incident caused inconvenience and hazard.

Team personnel cleaned the affected area to ensure the cement would not harden.

Retuya said the truck had been deployed despite being in poor condition.

“Before deploying vehicles, companies must ensure their condition is up to standard. These issues compromise not only traffic flow but also public safety,” he said.

Retuya reminded motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and maintain their vehicles in good condition.

“In Mandaue, our enforcers are visible and strict with traffic management. We enforce penalties on violations to maintain order on our roads,” he said. / CAV