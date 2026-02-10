Driver in Banilad hit-and-run tests negative for alcohol

THE driver of the Toyota Innova involved in a hit-and-run that killed a young businessman on Paseo Saturnino Road, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, February 8, 2026, tested negative for alcohol.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that based on the hospital findings for Sean Andrew Pajarillo, the driver, he had not consumed alcohol.

“The results came out negative,” Los Baños said in Cebuano.

Pajarillo is currently admitted inside the hospital under hospital arrest, with personnel from the CCPO Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) stationed to monitor him.

Police documents are being prepared to file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

Initial TEU investigation revealed that Pajarillo first hit a parked Toyota Vios near One Paseo but did not stop and instead accelerated.

A few meters away, he struck Kingston Ralph Cheng, who was walking. The force of the impact sent the victim into a utility pole, resulting in his death upon arrival at a private hospital.

Pajarillo attempted to flee, but upon entering Maria Luisa Village, he crashed, which led to his apprehension and immediate transport to the hospital. (AYB)