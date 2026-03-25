Driver in fatal Lahug road crash discharged from hospital

THE 21-year-old motorcycle driver who fatally hit a delivery rider early Monday morning, March 23, 2026, at the corner of Gorordo Avenue and J. Solon Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City has already been discharged from the hospital.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, identified the driver who initially hit the victim as Dendril Montehermoso, a resident of Sitio Upper Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2.

After being discharged from the hospital, he was brought directly to the Mabolo Police Station to face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

The victim, Ivan Serintas Avila, 35, died on the spot due to severe injuries to his head and body.

Oriol clarified that they have not received any information indicating that a settlement has been reached between the parties involved, so they are awaiting the victim’s family to formally file a case.

“Sa gihapon kung naa man sila'y mga kasabutan, but as far as the police is concerned, we will file the case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide,” said Oriol.

(Even if there are agreements between the parties, as far as the police are concerned, we will file the case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.)

Oriol also revealed that after the incident, Montehermoso was brought to a hospital and subjected to a liquor test, which yielded a negative result.

Meanwhile, another motorcycle driver who also ran over the victim, a 16-year-old, has voluntarily surrendered and is now undergoing discernment proceedings under the Department of Social Welfare and Development in preparation for the filing of charges in court. (AYB)