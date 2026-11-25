THE Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has filed cases against the driver of a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle involved in a fatal collision with a fire volunteer along Transcentral Highway in Barangay Babag, upland Cebu City, on Thursday evening, November 19, 2026.

The cases filed against Axel Oliver Costelo, 22, a resident of Pooc, Talisay City, were for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property, and violation of Republic Act 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

Costelo allegedly struck and killed fire volunteer Floranti Delima Jr., 48, a resident of Barangay Babag.

According to the TEU, Costelo tested positive for alcohol during an Alcohol Breath Analyzer test, which recorded a reading of 0.492 per mille.

The TEU also requested the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to revoke Costelo's driver's license and place an alarm on his motorcycle.

TEU chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Jomar Medil said the actions were part of the unit's efforts to enforce traffic regulations, ensure accountability among violators, and seek justice for the victim. The unit operates under the directives of CCPO chief Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde.

The TEU reminded motorists that drunk driving, speeding, and disregarding traffic laws can result in serious injuries, loss of life, and criminal charges.

“Do not wait for a tragedy to realize the importance of road discipline. Every driver must understand that holding a driver's license comes with a responsibility to protect lives. Violations of traffic laws carry legal consequences, and no one is above the law,” Medil said.

Delima was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after sustaining severe injuries to his head and body in the collision.

Initial investigation findings indicated that Costelo crossed into the victim's lane and was speeding before his motorcycle collided with the Yamaha NMAX driven by Delima. (AYB)