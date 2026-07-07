Driver nabbed with barrels of hospital waste

FIVE barrels of hospital waste were seized by authorities after they were allegedly about to be dumped into a creek around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, in Barangay Lamesa, Balamban town.

Antoniet Baynar Sillar, 31, the driver of a Canter truck and a resident of the said barangay, was taken into custody by the Balamban Police Station and is set to face appropriate charges.

Balamban Police Station Chief Major Ian Macatangay told SunStar Superbalita Cebu that police officers, together with personnel from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro), were conducting an operation in the area against individuals involved in illegal quarrying and the sale of sand and gravel.

During the operation, officers came across the truck. The vehicle emitted a strong foul odor, prompting authorities to stop and inspect it.

Investigators later discovered that the five barrels contained hospital waste allegedly from a maternity hospital in Mandaue City.

The driver was asked to present documents or permits authorizing the transport and disposal of the waste. However, he failed to produce any, resulting in his arrest.

According to Macatangay, the actions of the driver and the vehicle operator posed serious health risks to the public. (GPL)