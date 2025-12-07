Driver shortage stalls healthcare expansion

WHEN a medical emergency strikes in rural Cebu, the difference between life and death often rests on four wheels. But across the province’s 16 public hospitals, a critical shortage of the people behind the wheel reveals a modern paradox: billions of pesos are being poured into hospital upgrades, yet the system remains vulnerable because there are not enough drivers to get patients there.

Critical shortage in rural response

During a Provincial Health Board (PHB) meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, hospital chiefs reported to Gov. Pamela Baricuatro that limited staffing has created dangerous delays in emergency services. Currently, provincial hospitals average only five ambulance drivers each, while district hospitals manage with just three or four. When these drivers are deployed to Cebu City for patient transfers, remote areas are often left without any

transport response.

Infrastructure versus human capital

This bottleneck highlights a growing trend in public health governance — the gap between physical infrastructure and human resources. While buildings are renovated and equipment is purchased, the “soft” infrastructure of personnel often lags. Cebu is currently executing a P1.3 billion capital outlay to upgrade hospital facilities, yet the ability of those facilities to serve the public depends on the simple availability of a driver.

Stakes for the local health system

For the average Cebuano in remote areas like Balamban or Bogo City, this shortage means a breakdown in the “Golden Hour” of emergency care:

Response Times: Limited drivers mean vehicles sit idle while patients wait.

Transfer Gridlock: Local hospitals rely on transfers to Cebu City for specialized care; without return drivers, local coverage vanishes, creating a “response desert.”

Staff Exhaustion: Existing drivers face burnout from continuous long-distance deployments.

Divergent needs and administrative responses

While the Capitol has recently taken aggressive steps to fill medical roles, support positions have not seen the same pace of recruitment.

Medical Professionals: The Province recently inducted 171 new medical staff, reaching nearly 90 percent capacity for clinical roles.

The Driver Gap: District hospitals operate with three–four drivers. Statistically, round-the-clock rotations require 5–6 staff for seamless coverage.

The 45 percent Personnel Cap: A hidden barrier exists where local governments are legally restricted from spending more than 45 percent of their budget on salaries. Prioritizing 158 new nurses often means support roles like drivers are sidelined to stay under this “salary ceiling.”

Speed gaps and coping capacities

International standards aim for an eight-minute response time. In rural Cebu, response times can jump to nearly 30 minutes for one in 10 patients — doubling the national average. According to the National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment, Cebu has high infrastructure scores but only a “Medium Coping Capacity” for emergency services because its vehicles are not matched by enough responders.

Resolving the staffing crisis

Hospital chiefs have been instructed to submit “special requests” to the Office of the Governor. Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas noted that funds are allocated, but this bureaucratic mechanism is necessary to bypass standard local budget ceilings by classifying the roles as essential emergency response.

Path toward service integration

The Provincial Government is moving toward a structural reinforcement involving both hiring and a potential redistribution of responsibilities. This aims to ensure no remote town is left without a vehicle during major transfers to the city.

Monitoring the rollout

To close the response gap, the Capitol will need to hire between 32 and 48 new drivers immediately to bring all 16 hospitals up to a sustainable ratio. Observers will be looking to see if the P650 million proposed for the 2026 budget includes a permanent logistical unit for ambulances, ensuring that hospital upgrades are finally matched by the ability to reach them. / CDF