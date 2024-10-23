Driver shot dead in Toledo City

A DRIVER was killed after he was shot by two unidentified assailants in Sitio Luray 1, Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, midwest Cebu, at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Harvey Marinay Tabora, who lived with his partner.

According to the initial investigation by Staff Sergeant Jonever Manabat of the Toledo City Police Station, Tabora was about to park a Bongo pick-up truck outside his home when two men appeared and, without any apparent reason, shot him multiple times.

Tabora sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Toledo City Hospital, where the attending physician pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police are now searching for the suspects. (DVG)