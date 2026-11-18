A 24-YEAR-OLD habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver said he took jewelry from a neighbor’s home in Forest Hills, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, because he had no money to buy diapers for his newborn.

Guadalupe police said the homeowner and her sibling found the driver holding the jewelry inside the house on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

The siblings had returned to the house in Forest Hills and found the lock on the main gate broken before they caught the driver.

Escape attempt

When the siblings found him inside, the driver tried to flee but fell on the stairs and hit his head, police said.

The siblings restrained him, and called police.

Officers arrested the driver and recovered two gold necklaces worth a total of P45,000.

The driver said two people were with him at the time, but he entered the house alone. / JDG